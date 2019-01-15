Youngstown police look for suspected credit card thief in Cleveland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– A man who stole several credit cards could be in Cleveland, the Youngstown Police Department says.

The suspect entered a downtown Youngstown building Friday between 3:31 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. Police said he used to a screwdriver to pry open a locked cabinet, the took the credit cards and a large amount of cash.

He got away in a late 1990s or early 2000s tan Chevrolet Suburban with temporary tags.

Youngstown police said the cards were used in downtown Cleveland the following day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Youngstown Police Det. Michael Cox at 330-7428262 or email at sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov