× Woman, children seeking help abducted in Stark County Sheriff’s Office parking lot; Husband arrested

CANTON, Ohio– A Canton man is accused of chasing his wife to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and abducting her, along with their two young children.

Dispatch received a 911 call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she was pulling into the parking lot and she needed help.

The woman was involved in a domestic situation with her husband, 26-year-old Michael Williams, and fled to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office with their children. Williams followed her, used his truck to force her to stop her car and pushed his way inside the vehicle, investigators said.

An Alliance police officer, who was in the parking lot, tried to stop him. But Williams got away with his wife and kids, and abandoned his truck at the sheriff’s office.

Authorities tracked Williams to a home in Akron, where he was taken into custody. The victim and her children were safely recovered.

Williams was charged with abduction, domestic violence, improper handling or a firearm in a motor vehicle, unlawful restraint and two counts of endangering children. He was taken to the Stark County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with info is asked to call 330-430-3800.