Winter weather advisory; several other systems on the way

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Counties under the advisory are: Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Logan, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wayne and Wyandot.

Flurries and freezing drizzle have been reported ahead of a weak disturbance. A light glaze of ice is possible which could cause slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Our next weather system is now in the southwestern U.S. The weekend system is still in the northern Pacific Ocean.

This will impact us Thursday into early Friday. Snow with a mix further south.

The potential is getting even higher for a ‘healthy’ snowfall across many states including Ohio from late Saturday into early Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: