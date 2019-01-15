Get ready: Old Man Winter is returning with a punch this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -Get your snow gear ready. Winter is about to kick into high gear. We saw precursors last weekend with the general snow. Another clue to these colder/snowier changes is the increased strength of each (3 total) individual storm systems this week.

Flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday night to scattered light snow showers Wednesday. Little to no accumulation anticipated.

West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday (May mix with rain in our southern communities.)

Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday. (Too early for specific numbers.)

The larger third system is much larger and stronger expected to track through the Ohio Valley this weekend starting late Saturday thru Saturday night with lake effect Sunday. This looks to impact most locations from St. Louis east into New England.

FOX 8 is your official school closing station. You can keep track of any closures here.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: