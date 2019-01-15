Warren FOP president writes school board asking for apology
Officer Brian Crites, president of the Warren F.O.P., says the city and school district have been in the national spotlight since last week when a school resource officer was escorted out of the Jefferson Pre-K through 8 building after giving the principal a parking ticket. The principal had been warned previously about parking in the striped area next to a handicap space. When the school resource officer, Adam Chinchic, saw her parked in that area for the third time, he issued the ticket.
Chinchic has been reassigned to patrol.
"We have received numerous messages from across the country supporting Brother Chinchic's actions that day, from parents that have children with disabilities to common hard working American families questioning why our school district allows this to happen to the officers of our police department," the letter states. "Our district parents have asked for answers to their children's questions, "What happened to Officer Adam?"
The district has not addressed the situation with the media but did meet with police union members last week.
"Immediate action is needed to heal the wound and black eye that has affected our entire community this past week," Crites stated in the letter.
"Warren F.O.P. #34 demands a formal and public apology to Brother/Officer Adam Chinchic from Superintendent Steve Chiaro and Principal Carrie Boyer for their actions that day with a public apology to the City of Warren Police Department, the citizens of Warren, the staff, teachers, parents and students of the school district."