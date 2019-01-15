VIDEO: Police looking for driver seen crashing into cars in Shaker Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police in Shaker Heights are looking for a driver who was seen on video crashing into several vehicles.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, police are looking for the operator of a light-colored truck, possibly a Chevy, who caused damage to numerous vehicles and also to city property.

Police tell FOX 8 News it happened on January 13 at around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 16000 block of Chagrin Blvd.

The driver was reported to be a black male in his 60s with a gray beard.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to please call Detective Kevin Ishler at (216) 491-1274.

**Video in this story is courtesy of the Shaker Heights Police Department**