× United Way of Lake County giving free milk to residents in need

MENTOR, Ohio — The United Way of Lake County will be distributing free fresh milk to residents in need.

According to a press release, United Way, in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will be giving away milk on Thursday, January 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Distribution will take place at United Way of Lake County’s office at 9285 Progress Parkway in Mentor (off Route 2 & Heisley Rd.)

United Way of Lake County says it anticipates it will have about 3,888 individual half-gallons of milk.

Milk will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID, along with bags or boxes to carry the milk. United Way says income eligibility guidelines apply.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be there to help oversee the distribution process. Outreach staff will also be available to help sign up any families in need of SNAP (Supplemental Food Assistance Program) benefits.

If you’re a Lake County resident and you have a question, you can contact the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is also giving away free milk on Monday, Wednesday and Friday through January 30.

**Details, here**

**More on the United Way of Lake County, here**