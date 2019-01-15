Winter weather advisory in effect; slippery road conditions possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Counties under the advisory are: Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Logan, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wyandot.

**Weather alert details, here**

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued until 4AM Wednesday for Ottawa, Seneca, Sandusky, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Medina, Lorain and Cuyahoga County

Pockets of freezing drizzle being reported.

A light glaze of ice possible.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/5reyeyIfm4 — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) January 16, 2019

The National Weather Service says plan on slippery road conditions; there will be areas of freezing drizzle with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

ODOT says it has over 400 crews out treating roadways.

We are seeing freezing drizzle across portions of Ohio this evening. As of 6:45pm, there are 405 crews out treating roadways to keep you safe. Please give these crews extra room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/44H6C3OQJK — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 15, 2019

**If closings come in, get them first, RIGHT HERE**

**Follow weather updates**

Our next weather system is now in the southwestern U.S. The weekend system is still in the northern Pacific Ocean.

This will impact us Thursday into early Friday. Snow with a mix further south.

The potential is getting even higher for a ‘healthy’ snowfall across many states including Ohio from late Saturday into early Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: