Winter weather advisory in effect; slippery road conditions possible

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Counties under the advisory are: Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Logan, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wyandot.
The National Weather Service says plan on slippery road conditions; there will be areas of freezing drizzle with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
ODOT says it has over 400 crews out treating roadways.
Our next weather system is now in the southwestern U.S. The weekend system is still in the northern Pacific Ocean.
This will impact us Thursday into early Friday. Snow with a mix further south.
The potential is getting even higher for a ‘healthy’ snowfall across many states including Ohio from late Saturday into early Sunday.
