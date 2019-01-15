Reports: Gymboree to file for 2nd bankruptcy in 2 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

The company closed about 30% of its stores at that time to get out of Chapter 11 and restructure.

Gymboree Group includes Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the company plans to close all of its stores.

FOX 8 reached out to Gymboree Group. The company released a statement, saying it was reviewing options which could include a sale.

"The company is evaluating the retail footprints of its Crazy 8 and Gymboree brands with the intention of closing the Company’s Crazy 8 store locations and significantly reducing the number of Gymboree store locations in 2019," the statement reads in part.

The company has a handful of locations in Northeast Ohio.