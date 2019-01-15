× Rascal Flatts ends agreement with restaurant developer for Flats East Bank spot

CLEVELAND– Country music group Rascal Flatts ended its agreement with a restaurant developer, which included plans to open a location in Cleveland.

The Rascal Flatts restaurant was announced as part of phase II of the Flats East Bank project nearly three years ago. It was originally slated to open in the fall of 2016, then pushed to spring of 2017. But it never came into fruition and there were no other updates on the project.

On Tuesday, the band said it licensed its name to a developer a few years ago, but was never involved in ownership. Rascal Flatts said it withdrew from the deal and the company is no longer authorized to use the name.

“Because we know you have been looking forward to enjoying our themed restaurants, we wanted to let you know that this project is no longer happening,” Rascal Flatts said in a statement on its verified Twitter account. “We wanted to be transparent to our fans in case there was any confusion related to our involvement in the restaurants.”

Late last year, the Flats East Bank revealed plans for more restaurants along the existing River Boardwalk, including Hampton Social and the Bassment, as well as a BBQ joint.

