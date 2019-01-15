× Police: Sandusky County woman arrested after waving sword in gas station parking lot

CLYDE, Ohio– A Sandusky County woman is facing charges after police say she waved a sword in a gas station parking lot.

An officer responded to the Speedway on West McPherson Highway in Clyde Monday morning for a disturbance.

Police said Krystal Colella, 39, of Clyde, tried to hide the sword from the officer and refused to drop it. At one point, she was almost hit by a car on the highway.

The officer got Colella to drop the weapon without using his Taser. According to the police report, she was saying things that didn’t make sense throughout the incident.

Colella was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing, and taken to the Sandusky County Jail.