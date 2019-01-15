One-two punch with the cold: Weather to watch this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The temperatures are still cold enough to keep most of the snow on the ground.
Tuesday will see peaks of sunshine, with a high aroud 31.
We’re tracking several systems that will impact us this upcoming week:
- Flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday night to scattered light snow showers Wednesday. Little to no accumulation anticipated.
- West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday (May mix with rain in our southern communities.)
- Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday. (Too early for specific numbers.)
