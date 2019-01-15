× Ohio State University gets Pizza ATM

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Getting a pizza just got easier for students at Ohio State University.

The school debuted its Pizza ATM on Tuesday. It’s located in Morrill Tower and will eventually offer pizza at all hours.

The machine is stocked with about 70 pizzas, which move from a refrigeration unit to the oven. The 10-inch pies cost $8 and are ready in 3 to 4 minutes.

There are already Pizza ATMS at Xavier University and Case Western Reserve University.

Last year, Ohio State made headlines with its bacon vending machine, sponsored by the Ohio Pork Council.