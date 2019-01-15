Joanna Gaines writes children’s book with her kids

WACO, Texas – Spoiler alert! It’s a story of trying, failing, trying again and never giving up.

Those details have been released from Joanna Gaines on the children’s book she wrote with her children.

Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on! We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden – a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up. pic.twitter.com/JFvZYivkhm — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 14, 2019

The book is called We are the Gardeners.

It chronicles the Gaines’ family garden and the challenges and rewards of making something grow.

She did it while raising a new baby.

She also celebrated her son Crew’s 6 months on earth.

Joanna has 5 children with her husband Chip.

The family owns Magnolia Market and rose to fame with their hit show “Fixer Upper.”