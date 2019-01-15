× Indictment issued in homicide of 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that two people have been indicted in connection with the murder of a 4-year-old boy.

The indictments were issued by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Romaine Tolbert and Joanne Vega both facing murder charges in the death of the young boy.

Eliazar Ruiz’s remains were found last September behind a home on Cleveland’s west side. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Eliazar tested positive for several illegal drugs, including fentanyl. The review also showed the boy had two arm fractures, one on each arm. It’s not known when those fractures took place.

For several months police did not know the boy’s identity. A professor at Kent State University used his remains to draw a sketch of what the boy may have looked like. Fox 8 did a story on that sketch in January 2018, and that’s when Eliazar’s mother, saw it.

The boy’s mother was sent to prison in 2017 and she left him in the care of a close friend. When she saw the sketch on FOX 8 in January she told authorities she thought it was her son and a DNA test was done to verify his identity.

Family members of Eliazar Ruiz say they are extremely relieved and very thankful to Cleveland homicide Detective Aaron Reese.

