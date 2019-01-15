I-Team: Exclusive video shows shootout on Cleveland streets; target now going to prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video of a shootout on your streets, and we’ve found why the target of that shooting is now heading to prison.

Tuesday, Roderick Gilcrease learned he would be going away for 25 years.

The video shows glass and debris flying with bullets ripping through a car outside a gas station last year in Cleveland at 74th and Superior. Investigators also point out Gilcrease got out of that car and began firing wildly.

Gilcrease survived a hit on his life there. Survived another hit on his life. Shot and killed a man and beat a murder charge, arguing self-defense. And investigators say he shot up two houses, one used as a day care.

But all of that shooting and dodging of bullets finally caught up with Gilcrease.

He’d been convicted on a series of gun charges, and he stood before Judge Nancy Margaret Russo.

Gilcrease said, "Very difficult to lose a child. Would like the court to know I was just defending myself. Far as that, that's really all I have to say.”

Judge Russo, though, reminded him he’s a victim and a convict. She said, "They tried mightily to kill you. The irony is you're alive. But you stand before me to face the consequences.” She added, "I believe when you abuse and disrespect your freedom, you eventually lose all freedom."

Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued for a stiff sentence. They point out, at the gas station shooting, while Gilcrease was targeted, he still fired 14 times and then gave his gun to someone else before police got there.

Gilcrease also was convicted for a weapons charge in connection with the encounter that led to the shooting death of Dominique Robinson. Multiple sources say weeks after the gas station shootout, a car rolled up alongside Gilcrease, someone fired a shot that hit just below his window, and then the gun firing at him jammed. Meantime, Gilcrease shot back and ended up killing Domonique Robinson.

In court, Robinson’s mother shared her pain. She told the judge, "I just can't; I don't know how to live without him."

Again, for a list of weapons charges, Gilcrease will have to serve 25 years in prison. However, in court, defense lawyers spoke of an appeal.

For now, that’s the price Gilcrease will pay for the violence on your streets—violence that somehow didn’t kill him.

