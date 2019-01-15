GlenOak High School mourns student killed in house fire

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Stark County community is mourning a student who was killed in a house fire on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the home on 29th Street NE in Canton shortly before 4 p.m. Plain Township firefighters removed a 14-year-old from the house, but he later died of his injuries.

The Plain Local School District identified the victim as GlenOak High School student Christian Werstler.

“Christian’s passing will upset some of our students, teachers and community members more than others and it will effect them in different ways. Should your child want to talk with someone about his/her reactions, please tell his/her teacher or principal and arrangements will be made for them to speak to a counselor,” the district said in a letter to parents.

Additional counselors will be available at GlenOak High School and Oakwood Middle School.

“We ask you to keep the Werstler family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.”

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.