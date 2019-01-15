Fox Recipe Box: Arancini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If you love risotto you will absolutely fall in love with a popular Italian appetizer called Arancini. It's risotto or rice balls, often stuffed with cheese and coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried.

Chef Josephine Todd from Pastina Rustic Italian Kitchen in Mentor showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to transform creamy risotto into a crunchy yummy dish.

Click here to learn more about Pastina Rustic Italian Kitchen and see their full menu.

Pastina Rustic Italian Kitchen's Arancini Recipe

2 lbs. of cooked risotto

3 oz. of basil pesto

Fresh mozzarella

Bread crumbs

Flour

Eggs, beaten

Mix cooked risotto with basil pesto

Using an ice cream scooper, form the mixture into balls

Place a cubed piece of mozzarella in the center of the risotto ball

Roll arancini into flour, then beaten eggs, then seasoned bread crumbs.

Drop in deep frying at 325 degrees for 4-6 minutes

Serve with marinara, fresh basil and grated Parmesan