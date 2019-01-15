× Former Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams to become New York Jets defensive coordinator: report

NEW YORK– The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal with former Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams to become their defensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said a source confirmed the news to him. According to reports, Williams was the guy the Jets wanted, no matter who their head coach was.

Jets finalizing deal with former Browns’ interim HC Gregg Williams to become their defensive coordinator, per source. Williams was the defensive coordinator the Jets were targeting no matter who their HC was; they got their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2019

Last week, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with Williams after announcing Freddie Kitchens as the team’s new head coach.

In a statement, Williams thanked Browns fans for their support.

