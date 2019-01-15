Former Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams to become New York Jets defensive coordinator: report

Posted 9:10 pm, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12PM, January 15, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Editorial Subscription

NEW YORK– The New York Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal with former Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams to become their defensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said a source confirmed the news to him.  According to reports, Williams was the guy the Jets wanted, no matter who their head coach was.

Last week, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with Williams after announcing Freddie Kitchens as the team’s new head coach.

In a statement, Williams thanked Browns fans for their support.

