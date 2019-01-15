Food pantry offering free food to hundreds of furloughed government workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Food crates are being prepared at the Lakewood Community Services Center on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

The center is offering free food to hundreds of furloughed government workers who live in Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake.

“It’s not just a reduction in income to many homes. It is no income. So, it only made sense to extend our services to these thousands of people who have fallen, have hard times through no fault of their own,” said Trish Rooney, director of the center.

The food pantry is open Monday through Friday, 10 to 2 and Wednesday night 5:30 to 7:30.

Impacted federal employees just need to show their government ID to participate.

The offer is good for the duration of the shutdown.

“If you can get food for three full days for your family, that frees up some cash to pay your electric bill, or your gas bill, or other things like that,” said Rooney.

The center’s food pantry typically serves around 2,000 people a week.

However, they have enough food to feed a federal employee’s family for three days each visit.

And they are free to come back as much as they need, thanks to donations from local grocery stores and bakeries.

Stouffer's is offering a free meal Wednesday at their Solon campus from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Federal employees just have to show their ID.

And Lago East Bank is already serving free pasta and meatballs to federal employees and their families.

