February SNAP benefits impacted by federal government shutdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It is estimated 1 in 8 people in Ohio receive government assistance for groceries.

That means 1.5 million people in Ohio alone could be directly affected by what happens with the government shutdown.

February Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be issued January 16.

That means the next time people will receive SNAP benefits will be on the regularly scheduled date in March, if the federal shutdown has been resolved.

The shutdown entered its 25th day Tuesday, with no immediate resolution apparent.

