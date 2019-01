Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio - A two car crash on I-480 W caused major travel delays.

The accident I-480 W at Route 91 happened just after 6 a.m.

The backup stretched for about 15 miles.

OHGO reports the travel delays were just over 60 minutes.

No word on any injuries.

The road reopened just after 7 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A car flipped on I-271 N near the 480 merge, causing delays in that area.