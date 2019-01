Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It is time to salute one of Cleveland's own.

Julian Khan is the owner of "Cleveland Over Everything" t-shirt company.

Khan is involved in the city's Buckeye neighborhood, and one of his goals is to boost pride in the city he calls home.

Thank you, Julian, for being a great representative of our city.

If you would like to nominate a person, place or thing that is truly 'Cleveland's Own,' click here.