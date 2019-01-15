3 pets perish, man taken to hospital after large house fire on the city’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a tragic house fire on the city's east side.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a blaze broke out a home on East 86th Street.

Mike Norman, with the Cleveland Fire Department, told FOX 8 News a 61-year-old male resident was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Sadly, his two dogs and a cat were not able to escape and died in the blaze.

FOX 8 crews on the scene say the fire appeared to spread to a home next door, melting the siding.

#CLEFIREONSCENE of well-involved House Fire. East 86th St in the 2nd Battalion. Companies making progress. Updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/QkzVpBL11k — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 15, 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with FOX 8 News for updates on this breaking story.