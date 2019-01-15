3 pets perish, man taken to hospital after large house fire on the city’s east side

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a tragic house fire on the city's east side.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a blaze broke out a home on East 86th Street.
Mike Norman, with the Cleveland Fire Department, told FOX 8 News a 61-year-old male resident was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Sadly, his two dogs and a cat were not able to escape and died in the blaze.
FOX 8 crews on the scene say the fire appeared to spread to a home next door, melting the siding.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
