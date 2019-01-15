Allegiant Air adds two new routes to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Allegiant Air announced it is adding two new routes to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport during a news conference on Tuesday.

The airline will offer flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia. These are twice-weekly, non-stop flights, starting at $38.

Allegiant officials said the new service will start in early June.

The discount airline begin service out of Cleveland in February 2017. There are now 12 destinations available.

