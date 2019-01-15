Broadway legend Carol Channing passes away

Broadway legend Carol Channing has passed away at the age of 97.

Fox News reports that Channing’s publicist, B Harlan Boll, released the news in a statement to Broadway World Tuesday.

“It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original Industry Pioneer, Legend and Icon – Miss Carol Channing. I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped … or fell rather … into my life. It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it. We supported each other, cried with each other, argued with each other, but always ended up laughing with each other. Saying good-bye is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I know that when I feel those uncontrollable urges to laugh at everything and/or nothing at all, it will be because she is with me, tickling my funny bone.”

Channing, a Tony award winner, was the actress who portrayed Dolly Levi in “Hello Dolly!” The musical opened on Broadway in 1964. She got her start in the 1949 play, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

Read more here.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.