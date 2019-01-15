A good sign for the future? Report shows kids are saving allowance

Some of us might be able to take a few tips from kids when it comes to saving money.
A new study shows children who get an allowance save 42% of their money on average.
This is based on a study of 30,000 4 to 14-year-olds by Rooster Money.
The study shows about 70% of parents say they give their children an allowance.
The average pay is just over $9 a week.
Washing the car, gardening and cleaning their rooms are the top 3 chores kids are doing for cash.
So what are they saving for? Electronics – with phones being the number one item.