13-year-old to be sentenced in murder of 11-year-old brother in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio - A 13-year-old charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother will be sentenced Tuesday in Portage County court.
Investigators said Caleb Lishing died after he was shot in the back by his brother, 13-year-old Elijah Lishing, at a home on Alden Drive in Streetsboro in April 2018.
Investigators said the shooting was a "premeditated act."
Streetsboro police say the 13-year-old broke into his grandfather's gun closet to steal a handgun and shot his brother as he lay in bed.
41.239223 -81.345940