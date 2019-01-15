13-year-old to be sentenced in murder of 11-year-old brother in Streetsboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio - A 13-year-old charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother will be sentenced Tuesday in Portage County court.

Investigators said Caleb Lishing died after he was shot in the back by his brother, 13-year-old Elijah Lishing, at a home on Alden Drive in Streetsboro in April 2018.

Investigators said the shooting was a "premeditated act."

Streetsboro police say the 13-year-old broke into his grandfather's gun closet to steal a handgun and shot his brother as he lay in bed.

