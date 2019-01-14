Woman arrested in fatal stabbing on Cleveland’s westside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 25-year-old Karina Diaz is suspected in the stabbing death of a man on W. 89th Street.

Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, Cleveland police say they found a male who had been stabbed in the neck.

The man was transported to Metro hospital where he died from his injuries.

Diaz also appeared to have injuries to her neck.

At this time, the incident is believed to be domestic related.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification. Police are still investigating the circumstances.

