Wind chills in single digits Tuesday morning; several chances of snow on the way

CLEVELAND-- Another cold night ahead with temperatures dropping into the teens. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in single digit territory. Bundle up! The clouds around will thicken up ahead of our next weak disturbance. A few flurries possible. We’re tracking several systems that will impact us this upcoming week:

Flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday night to scattered light snow showers Wednesday. Little to no accumulation anticipated.

West-to-east system with light snow late Thurs/Friday (May mix with rain in our southern communities.)

Bigger system (higher snow potential) Saturday into Sunday. (Too early for specific numbers.)

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: