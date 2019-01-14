We now know what women want: more time.

A survey, conducted by OnePoll for Garnier Fructis, profiled the average woman’s schedule and found 55% feel they are too busy.

The women said mornings were the busiest time of day.

If they had extra time in their day, 49 percent would use it to sleep, while others would read (36 percent) or exercise (29 percent).

Twenty-two percent of women would use their extra time to learn a new hobby.

So how much more time do women need to get everything done?

That research says the average woman wants 82 extra minutes.