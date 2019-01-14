Wayne County school resource officer who used a taser on a student cleared of wrongdoing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says an internal investigation found there was "no violation of policy" when a school resource officer used a taser on a male student in November at the Wayne County Schools Career Center.

Wayne County Sheriff Captain Doug Hunter told FOX 8 Monday that officials with Coshocton County did the internal investigation.

He said the school resource officer involved in the incident is no longer at the school and has been assigned to other patrol duties.

Officials say the incident happened after the 17-year-old student was arguing with school administrators and the officer. They also say the student was threatening.

In an email sent to FOX 8 by Dr. Kip Crain, Superintendent Of WCSCC, in November said the student was tased after refusing to listen to the Dean of Students, the CTE Supervisor, and School Resource Officer, and then threatening the deputy.

The superintendent also stated the homeschool principal and career center principal had been working with the student and student’s father on numerous discipline issues this year to help him be successful at the career center.

He added that this is the first time in his 15 years that a student has been tased by an SRO at the career center.

A video of the incident sent to Fox 8 shows the officer, and school officials, attempting to restrain the student, who was walking away from them.

At one point the deputy tases the student who falls to the ground.

Hunter said he believes the student is okay.

