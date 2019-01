× Vote now: Cool Schools!

All school year, we are celebrating some of the coolest schools in Northeast Ohio.

Each week there will be three nominees.

Voting starts at 4 a.m. on Mondays and ends at 5:59 a.m. on Thursdays.

*Click here to nominate your school!

The winner is revealed on Fox 8 News and FOX8.com after the poll is closed.