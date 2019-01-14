Uniontown Fire Department issues warning after space heater catches home on fire

UNIONTOWN, Ohio – Uniontown fire wants to remind people about how to safely use a space heater.

Fire officials say a house fire in the 13500 block of Inverness Avenue NW that broke out Sunday afternoon was caused by a space heater.

Fire crews say a space heater plugged into an extension cord that was running under a couch caught fire.

Uniontown fire reports the fire quickly spread throughout the house.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Uniontown fire says crews from Greentown, Hartville, Suffield, Green, Springfield, Marlboro, Plain and Stark assisted.

They also posted a space heater safety video as a reminder.