U.S. Marshals searching for missing Mentor woman

MENTOR, Ohio – The U.S. Marshals Service and Mentor police are looking for 31-year-old Samantha Cook.

In January 2017, Cook was charged with possessing a small amount of drugs after a stop by the Ohio State Patrol and failed to appear in court.

Then, in November 2017, Cook was reported missing by her family in Mentor.

Law enforcement says no one has seen Cook since 2017.

Cook is described as a white female with red hair and blue eyes, standing 5’05” and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Samantha Cook is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4Wanted, or Text keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

