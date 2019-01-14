Three men injured, two arrested in Lorain shooting

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police are investigating a shooting that injured three men.

Police say they responded to the 1600 block of E. 28th Street around 2 p.m. after receiving several reports of a shooting.

Police say officers found three men who had been shot. All three were flown to trauma centers in Cleveland.

Their conditions are not being released.

Lorain police say they stopped two suspects leaving the scene.

They are identified as 22-year-old Hunter Horne and 40-year-old Jarrod Johnson.

Both men face charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Charges are also pending on two of the shooting victims.

57-year-old Roy Super and 52-year-old Theodore McKenzie will be charged when they’re released from the hospital.

Police have not said what charges they will face.

Police say there are additional suspects at large.

Anyone with information should contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.