The Who announce new tour with stop at Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The Who has announced a 2019 tour dubbed ‘Moving on!’

The band is making a stop at Blossom Music Center along the way.

They’ll play there September 10.

Presale starts Wednesday, January 16 at 10 a.m.

The Who will also be releasing a new album this year.

The tour is their first return to the states since their 2017 Las Vegas residency.