Tanker hauling 3,500 gallons of liquid chocolate overturns on Arizona highway

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A tanker full of liquid chocolate rolled over on an Arizona highway on Monday, causing it to spill out over the road, according to KNXV.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Interstate 40, east of Flagstaff.

The tanker was actually carrying about 40,000 lbs/3,500 gallons of 120 degree liquid chocolate according to the bill of lading. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 14, 2019

The tanker was carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate (about 3,500 gallons) of liquid chocolate that was being kept at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, DPS said in a tweet after reviewing the bill of lading.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tanker to roll over.