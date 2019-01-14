Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating fire that claimed life of 14-year-old boy

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a fire that claimed the life of a teenager.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at 3:38 p.m. Monday, a 911 call was received about a fire at a home on 29th Street NE.

Upon arrival, a 14-year-old boy was removed from the home by the Plain Township Fire Department.

The boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he passed away due to injuries sustained in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.