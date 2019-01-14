Some students brought to tears as Newbury votes to pass measure to consolidate with West Geauga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Newbury School District on Monday evening voted --3 to 2-- to pass a measure to consolidate with West Geauga.

Dozens came out to make their voices heard; some were very passionate.

Students were clearly moved by the vote; some broke down in tears over the news and hugged one another.

Newbury Local Schools announced its plans to merge with West Geauga Local Schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement led to a chance for the public to weigh in before a vote was made.

The move came as the district said enrollment continued to decline at Newbury Local Schools.

Currently, there are roughly 300 students enrolled; that number is projected to only get smaller.

The board also considered consolidating with the Berkshire School District, but after conducting numerous studies, decided West G made the most financial sense.

The board apologized to those in attendance at Monday's meeting for not better communicating their plans.

Some board members wanted to wait and vote during the next meeting in February, but the majority of the board said they have waited long enough, deciding -- in a close vote-- to consolidate.