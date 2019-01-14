Rock Hall announces exciting changes for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced some exciting changes in the year ahead.

But it’s the possibility of an even bigger change to the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that has people buzzing.

The induction ceremony is in Cleveland every other year.

Monday, the Rock Hall discussed the possibility of moving it to a larger venue when it returns in 2020.

“Yes, I won’t say there is a set plan but we are exploring our options,” said CEO and President Greg Harris.

Harris said the Rock Hall loves having the ceremony at Public Auditorium.

“There is nothing like the DNA of being on the same stage that the Beatles played, The Who, David Bowie, among others,” said Harris.

But there is an electricity that fills the air at Barclays Center when the ceremony is in Brooklyn on the other year.

“That’s a pretty big venue, very different than Public Auditorium, but it looks great on HBO. A different vibe,” said Harris.

How different?

Barclays seats up to 19,000 people.

Public Auditorium is a much more intimate 6,000.

“It’s pretty small when you are honoring bands like Metallica, Guns and Roses, Radiohead, Green Day, bands like that,” said Harris.

The Rock Hall says nothing is set in stone, but they are exploring their options.

Meantime, people outside the Rock Hall couldn’t help but get excited at the possibility.

They say a bigger venue means more people can see the show.

In 2019, the Hall will host more LIVE music, feature an exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, and open an interactive garage band exhibit that will allow people to play the instruments.

Among the first new displays will be a showcase of bass guitars played by Geddy Lee of Rush, beginning January 19.

