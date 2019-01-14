× Police respond to active shooting at New Jersey UPS facility

NEW JERSEY– Police have surrounded the loading dock area of a UPS facility in New Jersey in response to a reported active shooter.

Television images show police cars surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 14, 2019

In a statement, UPS says it’s working with law enforcement on an active shooter situation at its supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, but did not provide details or identify if any employees were involved.

Schools in the area were put on a modified lockdown.

Police are investigating a reported active shooter incident at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey. There was no immediate report on injuries or fatalities. https://t.co/VJE53ZPyx0 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 14, 2019

