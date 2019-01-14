Police: Horse drowns after man releases animals from Stark County Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- One horse drowned after a man released more than a dozen others at the Stark County Fairgrounds, Canton police say.

Jonathan D. Ford, 28, of Mansfield, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, inducing panic, disrupting public service and possession of drugs.

Canton police said he broke into a barn and released 14 horses early Monday morning. Officers, firefighters and volunteers responded to the area near Wertz Avenue to keep them away from roads. They were able to corral 13.

The last horse drowned in a lake in Canton Township. Police said firefighters tried to rescue it, but were unsuccessful.