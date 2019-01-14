Ohio’s first medical marijuana sale to take place Wednesday, company says

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Ohio’s first medical marijuana sale will reportedly take place this Wednesday in Wintersville, according to one company.

In a press release, Cresco Labs’ CY+ Dispensary says the state’s medical marijuana program will officially start on January 16 “when the first patient sale takes place at Cresco Labs CY+ dispensary in Wintersville, Ohio.”

Cresco said the dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. to physician-certified patients from across Ohio.

The press release states, “CY+ is anticipating a significant number of patients that have been looking to medical marijuana for relief to come take advantage of the official start of the program.”

The company says patients should expect longer than average wait times, but “CY+ is preparing to accommodate all patients.”

Wintersville is in Jefferson County, Ohio.

