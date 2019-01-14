New GOP Gov. DeWine urges optimism for Ohio at inauguration

COLUMBUS -- New Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he's beginning his four-year term with great optimism about Ohio's future and a commitment to hearing others' ideas and perspectives.
But he told the audience at his Statehouse inauguration Monday not to mistake that for lack of vision or resolve.
DeWine led a GOP sweep of nonjudicial, statewide offices in November to become Ohio's 70th governor. He succeeds term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.
At 72, DeWine is the oldest person elected governor. The former U.S. Senator is among Ohio's most well-known politicians after decades in elected office, most recently as attorney general.
The first executive orders he signed include one to ban discrimination in state personnel decisions on the basis of gender identity, pregnancy or being a foster parent, among other categories.