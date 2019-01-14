New GOP Gov. DeWine urges optimism for Ohio at inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- New Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he's beginning his four-year term with great optimism about Ohio's future and a commitment to hearing others' ideas and perspectives.

But he told the audience at his Statehouse inauguration Monday not to mistake that for lack of vision or resolve.

DeWine led a GOP sweep of nonjudicial, statewide offices in November to become Ohio's 70th governor. He succeeds term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.

At 72, DeWine is the oldest person elected governor. The former U.S. Senator is among Ohio's most well-known politicians after decades in elected office, most recently as attorney general.

The first executive orders he signed include one to ban discrimination in state personnel decisions on the basis of gender identity, pregnancy or being a foster parent, among other categories.

**More on Mike DeWine**

Over the next four years, I will be asking the people of #Ohio and the General Assembly to do things where the results will not be immediate, but where they will be profound, and where they will endure. #OhioInaugural pic.twitter.com/YUAoakHqJG — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) January 14, 2019

For much of what we will do, we will not see the results during the life of this administration, nor in some cases in our lifetime, yet we will do these things nonetheless – grounded in the faith and hope that we can change the future. #OhioInaugural — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) January 14, 2019

