Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Julie Parks is 48. She was last seen January 6, 2019 at her home.

Parks is 5'11" and wears glasses.

She's suffered a traumatic brain injury and gets easily disoriented.

If you have any information, call (440)329-3875.

More missing persons cases here