× Man who caused several crashes of police cruisers wanted by law enforcement

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for Jamar Franklin.

Franklin is wanted by Akron police, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Copley Police Department.

Police say on December 30, Franklin led officers from the Copley Police Department on a chase.

According to a press release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Franklin has also led Akron PD in pursuit several times over the past month, leading to multiple crashed police cruisers.

Franklin, 23, is a black male, standing approximately 5′ 10″ and weighing 176 lbs. His last known address is near the 700 Block of Lucille Ave., Akron. He is also known to frequent the Kenmore neighborhood, near the 800 Block of Wilbeth Rd., Akron.

Franklin is believed to be driving a stolen gray Ford Fusion with damage and an unknown Ohio license plate.

Franklin should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted for felonious assault, fleeing and several weapons charges.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.