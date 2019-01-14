× Lorain councilman arrested on domestic violence charge

LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain city councilman Angel Arroyo was arrested at his home around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Lorain police tell us officers responded to his home and took Arroyo in on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

There are no further details on his arrest or the incident leading up to it at this time.

Arroyo was arrested in December of 2017 on charges of disorderly conduct.

Arroyo is the city councilman for Ward 6.

41.452819 -82.182375