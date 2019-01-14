LIVE VIDEO and blog: The Kitchens era begins, first press conference with new Browns head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Freddie Kitchens will be formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns 17th head coach Monday.

FOX 8 will carry the press conference live at noon.

Kitchens has been coaching in the NFL since 2006.

He says this is the first time he’s ever been offered a head coaching position.

Let's roll. HC Freddie Kitchens through the years 📸 » https://t.co/0aENqQkqIT pic.twitter.com/3Gj3yKJoOn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2019

Kitchens was a quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1993 to 1997.

“He puts trusts in us as players. He’s the same guy every day. I’m really excited about 2019 and the future of the Cleveland Browns,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said about Kitchens.

The words trust and confidence come up a lot when you hear people talking about Kitchens’ leadership.

“I definitely had a lot more freedom as the weeks have gone on,” Mayfield said before Cleveland’s final game of the regular season. “He’s trusted me the whole time but I feel a lot more comfortable on changing things and getting us in a good position to win. It’s been a good relationship ever since.”

Every Baker needs a Kitchens 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/GMjMviILFs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2019

According to the Browns, Kitchens’ philosophy is confidence breeds success.

“You put them into positions to succeed,” Kitchens said. “If they never can taste success and they do not know what that feels like, then it is hard to build confidence. This is a game that you have to play with tremendous amounts of confidence if you want to be successful.”