I-Team: Security video shows Warren officer being escorted out of building after giving principal parking ticket

WARREN, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team now has the video of the incident at a local school that has had a lot of people talking.

Security video from the Jefferson PK-8 grade school in Warren shows Resource Officer Adam Chinchic being escorted off the property last Tuesday after giving the principal a parking ticket for parking in a handicap area.

The video was released after FOX 8 sent a public record's request to the school district.

Chinchic can be seen holding his belongings, while a school official walks near him, carrying more of his items.

The ticket was filed in Warren Municipal Court last week. Court officials say it remains unpaid.

Chinchic is now working patrol. Police union officials say they want an apology from the school district for the way the matter was handled.

